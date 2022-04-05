Sandwiched between a Trading Card Game and a Deck Building Game, at one point in this episode Vangelus describes a toy to TJ and Aaron as being “a Bladed Butterfly Made of Knives”, so you just know you’re in for a good time with this episode of WTF@TFW. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 612 – December 30 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 612 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...