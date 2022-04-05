Robosen, the company behind the incredible*Auto-Converting Optimus Prime figure
, have uploaded a Facebook video showing a mysterious teaser video about an upcoming new collaboration with Transformers. This is a short video featuring Robosen Optimus Prime in a dark scenery, then we can see the lights and shadows of three cars coming at Optimus. What could this be? Your guess is as good as ours. The only concrete information is that the official reveal will be this upcoming April 12 which is the same date of the recently announced Habro’s Fan First Tuesday.**
Watch the video after the jump » Continue Reading.
