|
Transformers: The Last Knight Score Is Now Available Globally
Original score from the Transformers: The Last Knight is now available across the globe. It was revealed and released few days ago but was not available for majority of the world until now. Transformers: The Last Knight Original Motion Picture Score is a beautiful work by Steve Jablonsky, composed with love and care. Together there are 34 tracks (for a total of 2 Hours, 9 Minutes) available to be downloaded or streamed via various sources including iTunes, Spotify and Google Play Music (still rolling out). Links: iTunes –*Transformers: The Last Knight (Music from the Motion Picture)
Spotify –*<a href="https://play.spotify.com/album/68d9WIEyxA9U2SsccN4fmK?play=true&utm_source=op en.spotify.com&utm_medium=open">Transformers: » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Score Is Now Available Globally
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.