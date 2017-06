Transformers Movie Matrix Of Leader Ship By Visual Studio Collectibles

Pictures of a Transformers Movie Matrix Of Leader Ship By Visual Time Collectibles have surfaced*via SunSon Son on Facebook. According to the pictures this highly detailed life size Matrix is made of metal and it will be limited to 350 pieces worldwide. No information on release date or price yet. You can check the pictures after the jump, and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.The post Transformers Movie Matrix Of Leader Ship By Visual Studio Collectibles appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM