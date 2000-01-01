MPs for sale

Ran into some trouble and need to sell

Ft soar red chest mib excellent condition 200

GP Slag- mib, excellent condition 200

GP Snarl- mib, excellent condition 200

ft 10 Phoenix w repros, no cell shade, excellent condition 350

GT Megs mib excellent condition 100

Hasbro Hot Rod bot only loose good condition 60

Dx9 Rodimus mib excellent condition 140

Ft Sovereign mib excellent condition

KFC Cyclonus mib excellent condition 110

KFC scourge not sure if I have box

No trades at this time unfortunately, just cash, don’t want to sell as these r some choice bots but I fd up. Shipping at buyers expense