|
MPs for sale
Ran into some trouble and need to sell
Ft soar red chest mib excellent condition 200
GP Slag- mib, excellent condition 200
GP Snarl- mib, excellent condition 200
ft 10 Phoenix w repros, no cell shade, excellent condition 350
GT Megs mib excellent condition 100
Hasbro Hot Rod bot only loose good condition 60
Dx9 Rodimus mib excellent condition 140
Ft Sovereign mib excellent condition
KFC Cyclonus mib excellent condition 110
KFC scourge not sure if I have box
No trades at this time unfortunately, just cash, don’t want to sell as these r some choice bots but I fd up. Shipping at buyers expense
Last edited by OptimusB38; Today at 05:39 PM.