have just uploaded a new teaser trailer of the upcoming*Transformers: Alliance Mobile Game. This is new augmented reality Transformers video game developed by*Snowpipe
. We had previously seen some screencaps of the game
before thanks to our 2005 Boards members who were able to participate in the closed beta tester period. The new trailer shows very nice cinematics of the characters and we can spot Optimus Prime, Ironhide, Bumblebee, Jazz, Megatron, Starscream and Scrapper. The video also confirms that the game will be officially released in 2022. So far, the game is » Continue Reading.
