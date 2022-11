evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,836

Re: Haslab Transformers Victory Saber Planned To Be Shipped This Year Is it bad that I'll probably pose this guy in his Saber form? VS Star or Victory forms, I mean



I'm really hoping that he just looks curmudgeonly because they aren't great at posing him, but I'm worried he won't be able to pose well with all those layers



Also, I'm too excited for Victory Leo as a standalone figure, to bother with the "best" combined mode, which relegates him to stacks of bullsh*t under Saber's feet

