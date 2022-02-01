Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 546

"Drop in the Ocean" (G1 Cyclonus monologue)

Premise: Cyclonus has a moment to think after Unicron?s destruction and the Decepticons? loss of the Great War.



Link to story here:



This short first-person monologue takes place between the '86 movie and the Season 3 premiere.Link to story here: https://archiveofourown.org/works/38485486



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart

https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________