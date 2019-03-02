|
War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Voyager Starscream And Soundwave Sighted At US Retail
The War For Cybertron: Siege toys are coming in hot in the US. 2005 Boards member*LegoTFGuy is giving us the heads up that the War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Voyager Class has been sighted At US Retail. This wave brings us Starscream and Soundwave*in their most recent incarnations for this collection. Both figures were spotted at Walmart in Central Iowa for $29.84 each one. Happy hunting!
