Super_Megatron
Fans Hobby MB-20 Armada Overload & MB-21 Armada Tidal Wave Prototypes


Third party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account, have revealed our first look at the prototypes of their*MB-20 Armada Overload &#038; MB-21 Armada Tidal Wave. These figures are planned for the Masterpiece scale and it will also combine with their previously released MB-15 Naval Commander / Armada Optimus Prime and MB-17 Meg-Tyranno /Armada Megatron. We have a look at very early prototypes of each character, so we are yet to see more details and several changes in the following updates. Each prototype shows robot mode next to the aforementioned Fans Hobby Armada Optimus Prime and Megatron

The post Fans Hobby MB-20 Armada Overload & MB-21 Armada Tidal Wave Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



