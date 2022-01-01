Third party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account
, have revealed our first look at the prototypes of their*MB-20 Armada Overload & MB-21 Armada Tidal Wave. These figures are planned for the Masterpiece scale and it will also combine with their previously released MB-15 Naval Commander / Armada Optimus Prime
and MB-17 Meg-Tyranno /Armada Megatron
. We have a look at very early prototypes of each character, so we are yet to see more details and several changes in the following updates. Each prototype shows robot mode next to the aforementioned Fans Hobby Armada Optimus Prime and Megatron » Continue Reading.
