Today, 06:58 PM #1 dingd0ng Nexus Maximus Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 2,084 Dingd0ng Sales Thread 2023 Hi Everyone



I am thinning my collection and realize I have no space for extra transformers. Below is a growing list of figures I will be letting go.



All are Brand new Sealed in Box unless indicated



- Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics (box opened to check, figures never removed) - Send me an offer

- Galactic Odyssey Collection Dominus Criminal Pursuit - $85

- Shattered Glass Optimus/Shattered Glass Ratchet - Send me an offer

- Cordon & Autobot Spin-Out - $80



- Decepticon Sandstorm (Voyager) - $45

- Ramjet - $45

- Decepticon Exhaust (Deluxe) - $35

- Bug Bite (Deluxe) -$35

- Lift-Ticket (Deluxe) -$30

- DK-2 Guard (Deluxe) - $30



- Siege Refackot set with Krimzeek (Opened) - $90

- Earthrise Ironhide and Prowl 2 Pack - Send me an offer



- Earthrise Leader Class Double Dealer - $65

- Kingdom Leader Class Rodimus Prime - $65

- Earthrise Leader Class Blitzwing - $80

- Earthrise Commander Class SkyLynx (Opened) - $120



Available for pickup in Markham close to Markville Mall or shipping is available at buyer's expense.



Discounts can be worked out if you plan to take multiple.



Please PM for photos.

Please PM for photos.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng __________________Feedback Thread:

