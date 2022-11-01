Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Dingd0ng Sales Thread 2023
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:58 PM   #1
dingd0ng
Nexus Maximus
dingd0ng's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 2,084
Dingd0ng Sales Thread 2023
Hi Everyone

I am thinning my collection and realize I have no space for extra transformers. Below is a growing list of figures I will be letting go.

All are Brand new Sealed in Box unless indicated

- Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics (box opened to check, figures never removed) - Send me an offer
- Galactic Odyssey Collection Dominus Criminal Pursuit - $85
- Shattered Glass Optimus/Shattered Glass Ratchet - Send me an offer
- Cordon & Autobot Spin-Out - $80

- Decepticon Sandstorm (Voyager) - $45
- Ramjet - $45
- Decepticon Exhaust (Deluxe) - $35
- Bug Bite (Deluxe) -$35
- Lift-Ticket (Deluxe) -$30
- DK-2 Guard (Deluxe) - $30

- Siege Refackot set with Krimzeek (Opened) - $90
- Earthrise Ironhide and Prowl 2 Pack - Send me an offer

- Earthrise Leader Class Double Dealer - $65
- Kingdom Leader Class Rodimus Prime - $65
- Earthrise Leader Class Blitzwing - $80
- Earthrise Commander Class SkyLynx (Opened) - $120

Available for pickup in Markham close to Markville Mall or shipping is available at buyer's expense.

Discounts can be worked out if you plan to take multiple.

Please PM for photos.
__________________
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng
dingd0ng is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.