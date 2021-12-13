Flame Toys have revealed, via their social media channels
, an extensive gallery of their new*Furai Model Acid Storm. Flame Toys Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assembly model kits with great detail and poseability. This time they bring us a new green redeco of their Furai Model seeker mold, inspired by G1 Acid Storm. This model kit is priced $45.00, it stands 15.5 cm and it’s expected for release in April 2022. See all the mirrored gallery after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
