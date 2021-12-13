Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mechanic Toy x Dr Wu MC-03 Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie) Prototype I


Third party company*Dr. Wu*have uploaded via their*Weibo account*images of the gray prototype of their MC-03 Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie). This figure is designed by*Mechanic Toy*and released by Dr. Wu. As we can see from the images this looks like a detailed and poseable movie-accurate mold, with a very solid alt mode. According to the information shared, this figure will be*8 cm tall in robot mode and only 5 cm tall in alt mode, and expected for release in the first half of 2022. See all the images after the break and then let us now &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mechanic Toy x Dr Wu MC-03 Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie) Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



