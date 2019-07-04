|
Transformers: The Manga Volume 2 By Viz Media New Listing On Amazon.com
Publisher Viz Media had announced the US release of the*Transformers: The Manga Volume 1
,*a collection of comic strips that originally appeared in Japanese Magazines, some months ago. Now, a new Amazon listing
reveals an upcoming*Transformers: The Manga Volume 2. This*344-page hardcover edition is priced $24.99 and*it will be released on May 12, 2020.* This is sure a*golden opportunity to checkout additional Generation 1 lore that was available only in Japanese before.* You can find the listing for Volume 1 here
*($24.99 and due to release on February 11, 2020) or click here for Volume 2 Amazon listing. » Continue Reading.
