Takara Tomy Confirmed At Tokyo Comic-Con 20.18
Via the official Takara Tomy Website
*we have a confirmation that Takara Tomy will assist to Tokyo Comic-Con 2018. Tokyo Comic-Con will be held from November 30th to December 2nd, 2018. Takara Tomy has shared some details about what they will showing at their booth: A cool Bumblebee-themed decoration which includes a big Bumblebee statue at the booth. A Studio Series, Masterpiece Movie and Movie toys exhibition. *A Masterpiece and Siege exhibition. A display of collaboration and commemorative items, as well as Takara Tomy Mall items. It seems we will have another probability to see the upcoming Masterpiece Convoy/Optimus Prime » Continue Reading.
