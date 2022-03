Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Leader Class Out At US Retail

Via a post in Reddit , we can confirm that the new Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Leader Class is out at US retail. This wave consists of Laser Optimus Prime and Galvatron (Kingdom re-release with no battle damage). Both were spotted at Target in Wisconsin. With this sighting, all Legacy Wave 1 classes are confirmed to be out at US retail. Happy hunting!