Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page kdj771
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:44 PM   #1
Mystic Metal
CHIEF IDEA OFFICER
Mystic Metal's Ebay Auctions
Mystic Metal's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Greater Toronto Area
Posts: 157
kdj771
Didn't see a feedback page, so here goes...


Great transaction. Bought FH Archenemy and arrived well packaged and quickly.


Recommended.
__________________
_____________________________________________
Araish
Mystic Marvels Entertainment
Mystic Metal is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 vintage 4x insecticons figure lot 100% complete
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Cybetron/Galaxy Force Megatron + Others - Used
Transformers
Transformers Cybetron Deluxe/Scout Class Figure Assortment - Used
Transformers
Transformers Cybetron/Galaxy Force Figure Assortment/Lot of 10 + 1 Bonus - Used
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave 2013 Toys R Us Exclusive Ravage Rumble Frenzy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.