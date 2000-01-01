zfarsh Robot in Disguise Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Oakville Canada Posts: 563

FT DIBOT X set silver paint, without box Gauging interest for FT DIBOT X set (this is the silver painted version), without box

Pls send me serious pm with your max, and understand that original boxes are not included. This is for the Silver Painted Full Dibots X team where Soar X is the Red Color version. I am planning to sell as set. Pls note I am not looking for MSRP or lowball offers.

- Includes all accessories (including card and instructions), without the boxes.

- Also includes Grinder alternate dino head. Attached Thumbnails

