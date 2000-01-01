Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:27 PM   #1
zfarsh
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 563
FT DIBOT X set silver paint, without box
Gauging interest for FT DIBOT X set (this is the silver painted version), without box
Pls send me serious pm with your max, and understand that original boxes are not included. This is for the Silver Painted Full Dibots X team where Soar X is the Red Color version. I am planning to sell as set. Pls note I am not looking for MSRP or lowball offers.
- Includes all accessories (including card and instructions), without the boxes.
 - Also includes Grinder alternate dino head.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 22424430_1577568348966934_2618196036611548501_o.jpg Views: 18 Size: 91.1 KB ID: 46661  
