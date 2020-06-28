After some time of silence, third party company TransFormMission, via their Weibo account,
*have announced the release of a special*TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version 5-Pack (IDW Menasor). This take on Menasor is based in Don Figueroa’s design from the IDW Transformers comics first run. This time, Havoc
will be released as a gift set including the 5 components with a new astonishing electroplated metallic finishing. The figures are planned for the Masterpiece scale and including rubber tires, individually articulated combiner hands, an optional screaming face for Menasor, all packed in an impressive size. We still have no concrete information on » Continue Reading.
