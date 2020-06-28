Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 06-28-2020, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)


After some time of silence, third party company TransFormMission, via their Weibo account,*have announced the release of a special*TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version 5-Pack (IDW Menasor). This take on Menasor is based in Don Figueroa’s design from the IDW Transformers comics first run. This time, Havoc will be released as a gift set including the 5 components with a new astonishing electroplated metallic finishing. The figures are planned for the Masterpiece scale and including rubber tires, individually articulated combiner hands, an optional screaming face for Menasor, all packed in an impressive size. We still have no concrete information on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old 06-28-2020, 05:46 PM   #2
wervenom
Re: TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)
so pretty but combined mode isn't tall enough for current MP scale
Old 06-28-2020, 06:24 PM   #3
optimusb39
Re: TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)
Yeah. Thats the only reason i didnt pick these guys up.
Great with sets like gravity builder and maketoys combiners but not quite up there for mp. Plus xan anybody say 'finger print magnet'?!
Old 06-28-2020, 07:17 PM   #4
OldOfflineMan
Re: TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)
What, you don't wear white gloves to play with your figures? What type of collector are you?
Old 06-28-2020, 07:26 PM   #5
UsernamePrime
Re: TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)
What, you don't wear white gloves to play with your figures? What type of collector are you?

White gloves?!??!! Only if it's in a glove chamber!
Old 06-28-2020, 07:31 PM   #6
optimusb39
Re: TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)
Yes its true... i transform my transformers!!!!
#altmodesmatter. Lol
Old Yesterday, 05:43 AM   #7
ZoeRutherford
Re: TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)
Thanks for sharing
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #8
wervenom
Re: TransFormMission TFM-01 Havoc Metallic Version Gift Set Images (IDW Menasor)
I'm weak. Had to have it so did a PO
