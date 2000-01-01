Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,607
Custom CW Salvo and Bombshell Review
When you happen to have 2 versions of the Transformers Combiner Wars Bombshell mold, what do you do? Obviously, highly customize one and turn the oher into Salvo!

https://youtu.be/DORprGoCz7M
