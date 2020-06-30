|
G-Creation Darkness Maximas Images (IDW Black Optimus Prime)
Third Party company G-Creation, via their Weibo account
, have revealed images of their new*G-Creation Darkness Maxmas Images (IDW Black Optimus Prime). This is a special redeco of G-Creation Ultra Maxmas
(IDW Optimus Prime) in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy colors. This will be a special limited run of only 500 pieces and it will include a new sword and two axes. We still have no concrete information on price but it seems it will released this July 2020. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
