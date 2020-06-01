|
Takara Tomy Studio Series SS-53 Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper & SS-54 Overload New Stoc
Takara Tomy Mall website have updated their listings of*Studio Series SS-53 Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper & SS-54 Overload with some new stock images. These figures are part of Studio Series Wave 16 for the Japanese market. Both figures are scheduled for release by August 2020. SS-53 Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper
*–*?3080 ($28.62) SS-54 Constructicon Overload
*–*?7,480 ($69.50) Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards. You can also find pre-orders for these figures via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
