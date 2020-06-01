Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,894

Takara Tomy Studio Series SS-53 Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper & SS-54 Overload New Stock Images





Takara Tomy Mall website have updated their listings of*Studio Series SS-53 Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper & SS-54 Overload with some new stock images. These figures are part of Studio Series Wave 16 for the Japanese market. Both figures are scheduled for release by August 2020. Takara Tomy Mall website have updated their listings of*Studio Series SS-53 Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper & SS-54 Overload with some new stock images. These figures are part of Studio Series Wave 16 for the Japanese market. Both figures are scheduled for release by August 2020. SS-53 Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper *–*?3080 ($28.62) SS-54 Constructicon Overload *–*?7,480 ($69.50) Check out the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards. You can also find pre-orders for these figures via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





