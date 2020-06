Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime Deluxe & Standard Edition Price A

Yolopark, via their Facebook account , have finally revealed official price and payment information of their impressive*Bumblebee Movie Cybertronian Optimus Prime for*both the standard and deluxe edition. This is a fully licensed non-transformable action figure featuring Yolopark's Internal Interconnect Endoskeleton System (IIES) that use real Mechanical Gear System for smooth movement unlike traditional ratchet joint for a total of*333 points of articulation and standing 32 cm tall. It's been quite a long wait for the final price of this impressive piece but read on for full details: Standard version pre-order price: $2199. Limited to 2000 pieces. Requires a non-refundable deposit