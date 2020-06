Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,065

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 9 Released in Canada



Transformers Deluxe Studio Series Wave 9 was spotted at an EB Games in the Hamilton area. New to this wave is:

-SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee (Bumblebee)

-SS-58 Roadbuster (Dark of the Moon)

-SS-59 Shatter (Jet Mode) (Bumblebee)



Have a new sighting? Let us know what you find in the



Big thanks to board member nthomas3571 for sharing their recent find.