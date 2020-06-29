Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,894

New In-Hand Images of Selects Greasepit & Exhaust, Alt Modes Revealed



Thanks to 2005 board members Un_Chakal and The Kup for sharing with us in hand images of their recent acquisitions of the recently leaked and upcoming Generations Selects Exhaust and Greasepit. These images reveal both figures’ alternate modes. While our first Greasepit looked as if he would be a slight remold of Earthrise Ironworks, these new images reveal his alternate configuration with new parts. This combination makes a pretty good gas station mode just like the G1 Micromaster base. Exhaust is shown in several pictures showing his sleek vehicle mode as well as a comparison to Siege Megatron. Both figures



