Old Yesterday, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,894
New In-Hand Images of Selects Greasepit & Exhaust, Alt Modes Revealed


Thanks to 2005 board members Un_Chakal and The Kup for sharing with us in hand images of their recent acquisitions of the recently leaked and upcoming Generations Selects Exhaust and Greasepit. These images reveal both figures’ alternate modes. While our first Greasepit looked as if he would be a slight remold of Earthrise Ironworks, these new images reveal his alternate configuration with new parts. This combination makes a pretty good gas station mode just like the G1 Micromaster base. Exhaust is shown in several pictures showing his sleek vehicle mode as well as a comparison to Siege Megatron. Both figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New In-Hand Images of Selects Greasepit & Exhaust, Alt Modes Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Yesterday, 02:20 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 800
Re: New In-Hand Images of Selects Greasepit & Exhaust, Alt Modes Revealed
That is p adorable

Now where's his Micromaster!
