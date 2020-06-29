|
Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter ? Packaging & Sample Images
BB7 TOYS Newsstand
we finally have some packaging images as well as a production sample of the new Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee model kit by Trumpeter. We had seen our first look at the prototype of this product while back in April 2019
We finally have a look at the packaging of these fully licensed model kit. We also have images of a Bumblebee production sample showing the parts and the assembled Bumblebee figure. We can see that this is a very easy-to-build set with just a few snap-on pre-painted parts, so no need of glue
