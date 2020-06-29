Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter ? Packaging & Sample Images


Thanks to*BB7 TOYS Newsstand*we finally have some packaging images as well as a production sample of the new*Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee model kit by Trumpeter. We had seen our first look at the prototype of this product while back in April 2019. We finally have a look at the packaging of these fully licensed model kit. We also have images of a Bumblebee production sample showing the parts and the assembled Bumblebee figure. We can see that this is a very easy-to-build set with just a few snap-on pre-painted parts, so no need of glue &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter – Packaging & Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



alternatorfan
Re: Bumblebee Movie Bumblebee Model Kit By Trumpeter ? Packaging & Sample Images
Why??
