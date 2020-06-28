|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Cartoon Is Ending After Season 2
Rescue Bots Academy director*Pete Slattery*has announced, via his Twitter account
, that the series will finish after season 2 late this year. Mr. Slattery shared a picture with all the Rescue Bots Academy cartoon team saying good bye to the series after 2 seasons and 104 episodes. Read on for his message: “Today, I finish the first show I’ve directed. Three years, 104 episodes, an experience I won’t forget. This was our team at the height of our power. An incredibly talented & enthusiastic bunch of artists. I’ll miss them!” #rescuebotsacademy #Transformers* * Rescue Bots Academy was the follow-up series » Continue Reading.
