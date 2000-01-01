Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 06-28-2020, 11:43 AM   #1
there_is_a_martens
Beast Machine
there_is_a_martens's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 441
Studio Series Devastator!
After getting tired of waiting for him to be released in Canada, I had to pick up Overload from an international EBay seller. Behold, Devastator!
Okay, hand me the bomb.
Old 06-28-2020, 12:44 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 770
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
I love it when a combiner comes togethrr
Old 06-28-2020, 12:54 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 206
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
its great but beholding him put a kink in my neck
Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Old 06-28-2020, 02:22 PM   #4
Constructicons
Generation 1
Constructicons's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2019
Location: Planet Cybertron
Posts: 11
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
It’s a great figure but I sold the whole package already
Old 06-28-2020, 02:30 PM   #5
there_is_a_martens
Beast Machine
there_is_a_martens's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 441
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
its great but beholding him put a kink in my neck
Would you believe I was bowled over by his awesomeness and that was the only vantage point from where I could take pictures?😁 (seriously dont know why the pictures end up rotated)
Okay, hand me the bomb.
Old 06-28-2020, 04:19 PM   #6
DesertDog
Beast Machine
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 446
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
Damn, I can't wait for him to hit BBTS so that I can ship him and Scrapper! If I hadn't already spent too much on the Seacons I'd probably bite the bullet as well.
Masterpiece Pepsi Convoy, the choice of Goddamn do it now!
Old 06-28-2020, 05:48 PM   #7
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,977
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
its great but beholding him put a kink in my neck
