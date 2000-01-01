Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series Devastator!
06-28-2020, 11:43 AM
#
1
there_is_a_martens
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 441
Studio Series Devastator!
After getting tired of waiting for him to be released in Canada, I had to pick up Overload from an international EBay seller. Behold, Devastator!
__________________
Okay, hand me the bomb.
there_is_a_martens
06-28-2020, 12:44 PM
#
2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 770
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
I love it when a combiner comes togethrr
OptimusB38
06-28-2020, 12:54 PM
#
3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 206
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
its great but beholding him put a kink in my neck
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime
06-28-2020, 02:22 PM
#
4
Constructicons
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2019
Location: Planet Cybertron
Posts: 11
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
It’s a great figure but I sold the whole package already
Constructicons
06-28-2020, 02:30 PM
#
5
there_is_a_martens
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 441
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
its great but beholding him put a kink in my neck
Would you believe I was bowled over by his awesomeness and that was the only vantage point from where I could take pictures?😁 (seriously dont know why the pictures end up rotated)
__________________
Okay, hand me the bomb.
there_is_a_martens
06-28-2020, 04:19 PM
#
6
DesertDog
Beast Machine
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 446
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
Damn, I can't wait for him to hit BBTS so that I can ship him and Scrapper! If I hadn't already spent too much on the Seacons I'd probably bite the bullet as well.
__________________
Masterpiece Pepsi Convoy, the choice of Goddamn do it now!
DesertDog
06-28-2020, 05:48 PM
#
7
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,977
Re: Studio Series Devastator!
Quote:
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
its great but beholding him put a kink in my neck
__________________
Venomously Addicted Photography
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
