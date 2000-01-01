I know a number of you guys get tables at conventions across Canada, selling figs and stuff - figure you all might have opinions on this
OGM official statement:
"We were not capitalized for a pandemic shut down. We searched for creative solutions to find money and pass that on to our exhibitors, but with no events possible in the near future, and with no insurance or government programs that applied to our situation, we were unable to do so. We were also unable to recoup the tens of thousands of dollars that we had already spent. “
Nepean Sportsplex (the venue):
“All clients with a rental contract for the period of March 16th to June 30th have been issued a full refund. The client responsible for the Ottawa Geek Market rental contract was refunded in early April for the full $27,323.15.”