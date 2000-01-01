06-28-2020, 04:42 PM #1 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 800 Anyone hear about this?



https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/ottawa-gee...%20the%20event.



OGM official statement:

"We were not capitalized for a pandemic shut down. We searched for creative solutions to find money and pass that on to our exhibitors, but with no events possible in the near future, and with no insurance or government programs that applied to our situation, we were unable to do so. We were also unable to recoup the tens of thousands of dollars that we had already spent. “



Nepean Sportsplex (the venue):

I know a number of you guys get tables at conventions across Canada, selling figs and stuff - figure you all might have opinions on this

