|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Week 4
Its time for our usual international weekly sightings round up thanks to the reports of 2005 Boards members all over the world. This week we add some past sightings in Canada, more Earthrise toys hit European shelves while Cyberverse Deluxe toys have surfaced in Asia. Generations Selects Soundwave Spy Patrol And Botbots Series 5 In Canada
*Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the Generations Selects Soundwave Spy Patrol pack (with*Rumble,*Knok,*Wingthing*&*Skar) was sighted*ToysRUs Store in Ontario. Additionally, Botbots series 5 blind bags were spotted at*ToysRUs in Manitoba. Earthrise Wave 1 In Scandinavia
*2005 Boards member Axos*reports » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca