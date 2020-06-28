|
Battle Of Balls x Transformers Mobile Game Event
The official Transformers Weibo account
have shared a promotional video
*of a special*Battle Of Balls x Transformers mobile game event. Transformers characters will now be part of the popular Chinese mobile game Battle Of Balls.
*Developed by Chinese company Superpop & Lollipop, Battle of Balls is a real-time multiplayer battler that’s easy to pick up and play for casual types and some good competitive level. You can play alone or build up your own team, it used to be very popular between 2015 and 2017 when it was released globally. These days, the game is more focused in the » Continue Reading.
The post Battle Of Balls x Transformers Mobile Game Event
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca