Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,594
Rumor: Possible New Transformers Toy Collection Name Teased On Instagram


Via an Instagram story from the official Transformers Instagram account, we could have a hint on the new Transformers Toy Collection. On the video, Hasbro’s design manager John Warder*invites fans to pay attention to Bumblebee movie and Transformers Generations reveals at San Diego Comicon. Nothing that we shouldn’t expect, but there was something really interesting in the background. We can see part of a poster of the*next iteration in the new “War For Cybertron Trilogy”*announced some time ago. We can spot two big letters: “GE” with part of the War For Cybertron logo below. This should be part &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Possible New Transformers Toy Collection Name Teased On Instagram appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



