Comic-Con 2018: Friday Transformers Panels

Comic-Con International:* San Diego *begins in just two weeks and by annual tradition, we have your first look at the daily program schedule. Friday’s schedule includes the following trio of Transformers-related panels: Comic-Con 2018: Hollywood Location Scouts Friday July 20, 2018 1:00pm – 2:00pm Room 9 They found Jumanji in Hawaii, Skull Island in Vietnam, Hogwarts in England, and Wakanda in South Africa. Working alongside directors and production designers, location scouts are the visual artists who bring forth every place that you see on the screen. Six location scouts will discuss the creative and logistical aspects of » Continue Reading. The post Comic-Con 2018: Friday Transformers Panels appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM