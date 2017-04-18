More pictures have surfaced for the Japan exclusive Limited Edition Voyager Class Optimus Prime.* We saw this before
via a small image but the new pics show it off in clearer detail.* This will be tied to ticket purchases for the movie in Japan, he features purple eyes and a darker grey plastic.* Read on to check out the images courtesy of Type-R on the 2005 Boards!
