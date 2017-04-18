Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,450
New Shots of Limited Edition The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime


More pictures have surfaced for the Japan exclusive Limited Edition Voyager Class Optimus Prime.* We saw this before via a small image but the new pics show it off in clearer detail.* This will be tied to ticket purchases for the movie in Japan, he features purple eyes and a darker grey plastic.* Read on to check out the images courtesy of Type-R on the 2005 Boards!

The post New Shots of Limited Edition The Last Knight Voyager Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
