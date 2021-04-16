|
Disguise Costumes 2021 Transformers Halloween Products Revealed
Disguise Costumes is revealing
their 2021 lineup and with it, their licensed Transformers products targeting this year’s Halloween. First and foremost we have the Bumblebee Wheelchair Cover. This is a great and thoughtful addition considering Transformers fans who use a wheelchair. The artwork features Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee in his vehicle mode. Bumblebee Adaptive Costume is another addition for differently-abled Transformers fans. This time we have*Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee in his robot mode. The final addition to the new catalog is a ‘Treat-Your-Trunk Kit‘ featuring Transformers decals. You can check out the images of all of the above, after the jump.
The post Disguise Costumes 2021 Transformers Halloween Products Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca