Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Disguise Costumes 2021 Transformers Halloween Products Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:42 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,406
Disguise Costumes 2021 Transformers Halloween Products Revealed


Disguise Costumes is revealing their 2021 lineup and with it, their licensed Transformers products targeting this year’s Halloween. First and foremost we have the Bumblebee Wheelchair Cover. This is a great and thoughtful addition considering Transformers fans who use a wheelchair. The artwork features Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee in his vehicle mode. Bumblebee Adaptive Costume is another addition for differently-abled Transformers fans. This time we have*Evergreen/Cyberverse Bumblebee in his robot mode. The final addition to the new catalog is a ‘Treat-Your-Trunk Kit‘ featuring Transformers decals. You can check out the images of all of the above, after the jump.

The post Disguise Costumes 2021 Transformers Halloween Products Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
vintage rock lords gobots ation figure Granite transformers tombstone lot Magmar
Transformers
G1 transformers robot heroes mini diecast bumblebee megatron lot action figures
Transformers
Transformers 3rd Party Masterpiece Skyfire Jetfire Daca Toys Kronos
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker Maketoys MTRM-13 Lightning Perfect
Transformers
Maketoys Meteor MTRM-11 RE:Master Transformers 3rd Party Masterpiece Starscream
Transformers
Transformers Lot Official 2006 - 2012 Optimus Prime Bumble Bee Nerf Gun Truck
Transformers
Maketoys transformers Hyper Novae
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:00 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.