Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 03 To Air Via 9-Go in Australia



Thanks to our very own Australian resident*griffin-of-oz*we can report that the Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 03 will be showing in Australia via 9-Go*starting this Tuesday August 18th. The final Cyberverse season will be aired via this free-to-air TV channel with 2 episodes everyday at 7:00 am (Australian time). The series should be completed by September 3rd. Read on for the full episode list and screening schedule after the jump and then*let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! AUG 18 s3e01 – The Battle For Cybertron – Part 1 s3e02 – The Battle For Cybertron – Part 2



