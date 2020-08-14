|
Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 03 To Air Via 9-Go in Australia
Thanks to our very own Australian resident*griffin-of-oz*we can report that the Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 03 will be showing in Australia via 9-Go*starting this Tuesday August 18th. The final Cyberverse season will be aired via this free-to-air TV channel with 2 episodes everyday at 7:00 am (Australian time). The series should be completed by September 3rd. Read on for the full episode list and screening schedule after the jump and then*let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! AUG 18 s3e01 – The Battle For Cybertron Part 1 s3e02 – The Battle For Cybertron Part 2 » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Season 03 To Air Via 9-Go in Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca