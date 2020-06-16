|
Officially Licensed Starscream Statue By Azure Sea Studio Gray Prototype
Azure Sea Studio
*have revealed images of the gray prototype of their*officially licensed Starscream Statue. Azure Sea Studio shows their third Transformers statue following*Optimus Prime
*and*Bludgeon
. Starscream is designed in an original and stylized rendition. A very unique and different style for sure. Starscream is flying over some clouds in a great dynamic pose shooting his blasters and some missiles. The size of the statue is L58cm*W59cm*H79cm*and it will feature lights and an exclusive extra head with a crown. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See » Continue Reading.
