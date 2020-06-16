Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Starscream Statue By Azure Sea Studio Gray Prototype


Azure Sea Studio*have revealed images of the gray prototype of their*officially licensed Starscream Statue. Azure Sea Studio shows their third Transformers statue following*Optimus Prime*and*Bludgeon. Starscream is designed in an original and stylized rendition. A very unique and different style for sure. Starscream is flying over some clouds in a great dynamic pose shooting his blasters and some missiles. The size of the statue is L58cm*W59cm*H79cm*and it will feature lights and an exclusive extra head with a crown. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Starscream Statue By Azure Sea Studio Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



