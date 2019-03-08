|
TFW2005?s WFC Siege Shockwave Gallery Online!
Next up in our Siege galleries is Ultra Magnus
‘ wave mate – Shockwave!* Shockwave is leader class like Magnus, and features the armor based up-sizing of a core voyager figure as well.* In combined mode, Shockwave features a ton of armor that beefs him up, giving him multiple extra Shockarms a backpack and some boots.* Where he really shines though is in his stripped down mode.* Here, he’s roughly Voyager Class size and looks/feels very G1 Shockwave-y, space gun style. I got interested due to Magnus and got Shockwave on a whim since it was in the same case, » Continue Reading.
