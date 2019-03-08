Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Mazinger Z vs Transformers Regular Cover By Go Nagai
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,321
Mazinger Z vs Transformers Regular Cover By Go Nagai


Village Books Website*has updated their listing for the upcoming*Mazinger Z vs Transformers*Manga/Comic with an image of the regular cover of this amazing crossover. The regular cover comes courtesy of Go Nagai, creator of Mazinger Z and one of the keystones of Japanese Mecha series. The powerful Mazinger Z shines in the background, and Optimus Prime is in front of him raising his arm as if he were initiating an attack. A very classic and retro style cover. We are sure fans of both franchises are really looking forward for this crossover.*The planned publication date of this book is March &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mazinger Z vs Transformers Regular Cover By Go Nagai appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Leader Class Galvatron NISB
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS ARMADA toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes - Rodimus Prime action figure
Transformers
G1 Transformers Galvatron ORANGE CANNON Accessory Part
Transformers
Transformers G1 1985 Jetfire Complete With Box
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Leader Class Ultra Magnus And Shockwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers RATBAT Complete Cassette Tape
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.