Mazinger Z vs Transformers Regular Cover By Go Nagai
*has updated their listing for the upcoming*Mazinger Z vs Transformers*Manga/Comic with an image of the regular cover of this amazing crossover. The regular cover comes courtesy of Go Nagai, creator of Mazinger Z and one of the keystones of Japanese Mecha series. The powerful Mazinger Z shines in the background, and Optimus Prime is in front of him raising his arm as if he were initiating an attack. A very classic and retro style cover. We are sure fans of both franchises are really looking forward for this crossover.*The planned publication date of this book is March » Continue Reading.
