Transformers Studio Series Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron Stock Photos
Thanks to Weibo user TF-Factory
*we can share new Transformers Studio Series Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron Stock Photos in our forums. We have 3 images featuring packaging, robot mode and alt mode. The images show that Megatron won’t have any metallic paint, different from the test shot we saw at Toyfair. Studio Series Megatron is very big toy even for his class as we could see from the Brazilian convention ABRIN 2018 pictures we reported before.
You can click on the bar to check out the stock photos and let us know your impressions at the 2005 » Continue Reading.
