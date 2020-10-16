Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Core Rattrap & Deluxe Cheetor Production Sample Images


The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have shared images of the production samples of the new Transformers Kingdom Core Rattrap &#38; Deluxe Cheetor. KD-02 Rattrap and KD-03 Cheetor show us a great cartoon-inspired robot with a more realistic beast mode. A great homage to the popular Beast Wars characters with a modern realistic touch for the beast mode. Kingdom is sure giving Beast Wars fans great new toys. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board! Dont forget that you can still pre-order the new Kingdom figures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Core Rattrap & Deluxe Cheetor Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



