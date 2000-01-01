Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:46 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 371
Snake figures
Is Slitherfang the only snake Transformer? They have Blackarachnia who turns from a robot into a spider so is there one that turns from a robot into a snake?
