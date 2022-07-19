Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:36 PM   #1
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,437
Explosion at Hoover Dam
https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2...in-nevada.html

It's N.B.E.-01
Looking for ER Coneheads
Old Today, 03:43 PM   #2
Collectingtoys
Kid of the 80's
Collectingtoys's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,234
Re: Explosion at Hoover Dam
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
The Decepticons are attempting to free their leader.

Sector 7 showed up quickly to fix the problem so it won't be a major story on the news tonight.
Old Today, 03:46 PM   #3
xueyue2
Canadian Slag
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,053
Re: Explosion at Hoover Dam
so it finally starts .... Michael Bay predicted this 15 years ago and nobody believed him!
