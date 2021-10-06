|
Rumor: Possible Size Of Masterpiece Raiden Confirmed?
We have quite a bit of interesting information to share with you. Our very own TFW2005 mod and Japanese resident*Gamerlingual*was able to call Takara Tomy Customer service
in Japan and ask about the size of the upcoming Masterpiece Raiden combiner now that we have seen his first component: Trainbot Shouki
. He was lucky to get a reply about his question. According to what he was told, Masterpiece Raiden Combiner mold will be about 29 cm tall / 11.42 inches tall. In any case, we suggest you to take this with caution until we get further details or an » Continue Reading.
