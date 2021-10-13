Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
MDLX Optimus Prime by Threezero ? Official Pics and Details


Threezero have shared a full gallery for the upcoming MDLX Optimus Prime figure.* Optimus will come in at 7 inches tall, have 48 points of articulation and feature die-cast. Combined with Threezero’s great paint application and a nice selection of accessories, this should allow folks to jump into these great figures a bit easier than their Premium and DLX offerings. Read on to check the pics and full product details.* Pre-Orders will go live on Friday the 15th at ThreezeroHK.com and select Threezero stockists. Transformers  MDLX Optimus Prime threezero is pleased to add to our new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post MDLX Optimus Prime by Threezero – Official Pics and Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



