MDLX Optimus Prime by Threezero ? Official Pics and Details
Threezero have shared a full gallery for the upcoming MDLX Optimus Prime figure.* Optimus will come in at 7 inches tall, have 48 points of articulation and feature die-cast. Combined with Threezero’s great paint application and a nice selection of accessories, this should allow folks to jump into these great figures a bit easier than their Premium and DLX offerings. Read on to check the pics and full product details.* Pre-Orders will go live on Friday the 15th at ThreezeroHK.com
and select Threezero stockists. Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime threezero is pleased to add to our new » Continue Reading.
