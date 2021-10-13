Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron Out In Malaysia


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X]*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of our first world sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron in Malaysia. Tigatron was found at*Toys”R”Us Malaysia Midvalley Megamall for RM 149.90*Malaysian ringgit which is about $35.00. You can still find pre-orders for Tigatron via our sponsors links below, so you may want to secure your copy now. Sponsor Links:*Big Bad Toy Store,*TFSource,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*ToyDojo,*<a href="https://www.agesthreeandup.com/transformers-war-for-cybertron-kingdom-voyager-class-tigatron/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Ages Three &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron Out In Malaysia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron Out In Malaysia
big cat lookin' fierce
