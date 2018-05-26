|
Takara Tomy Street Fighter II x Transformers In-Hand Images
Thanks to our fellow 2005 Boards member Type-R for sharing in our forums some great in-hand images of the recent*Takara Tomy Street Fighter II x Transformers figures. These Takara Tomy Mall exclusive sets are the most recent Transformers crossover, featuring*Ken (Titans Return Hot Rod) vs. Chun Li (Generations Arcee)*and*Ryu (Titans Return Optimus Prime) vs. Vega / M. Bison (Titans Return Megatron). The images surfaced via Twitter users*????
,*and*Planet Iacon – Singapore Transformers Fans Unite!! (S.T.F.U!!)
*on Facebook. » Continue Reading.
