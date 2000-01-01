Today, 08:06 PM #1 UsernamePrime Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 44 Predictions for 2020 and beyond. Earthrise has announced a bunch of figures for 2020 while following a trend of releasing a titan as well as a and commander class with each series, will they do it again in 2021?



What unannounced figures do you predict will be released this year and if not this year then next?



I don't follow MP, movie, or 3rd party figure stuff but if you do then please chime in.



I wager we will see the insecticons released, full team. Same sort of treatment as Cliffjumper, great figures but damn you pricey.



I'll also guess that they will skip a general release titan class in 2021 due to Unicron but I suspect a Black Zarak version of Scorponok will make it's way to online stores, maybe a selects?

Today, 08:22 PM
alternatorfan
Re: Predictions for 2020 and beyond. Galvatron

Unicron

Hot rod

Rodimus prime

Sweeps

Cyclonus

3rd installment

Death of optimus prime repaint.....just because.

