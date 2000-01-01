OldOfflineMan Beast Machine Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 432

Want: T30 Voyager Sandstorm LEFT Wing; Offering: RIGHT Wing. Does anyone have an extra LEFT wing from the T30 voyager class Sandstorm? I'm offering a RIGHT wing for trade or can buy the wing off you.



I picked up a Sandstorm today and didn't notice it had two RIGHT wings. A right wing was installed on the left side as well, resulting in the aileron on the leading edge of the left wing rather than the trailing edge. This results in the wing not tabbing when in car form.



I seem to have a bit of luck running into this problem. I picked up a CW Ironhide awhile back that had two LEFT forearms. Annoying...



Thanks for your help in advance.

