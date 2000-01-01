Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Want: T30 Voyager Sandstorm LEFT Wing; Offering: RIGHT Wing.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:11 PM   #1
OldOfflineMan
Beast Machine
OldOfflineMan's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 432
Want: T30 Voyager Sandstorm LEFT Wing; Offering: RIGHT Wing.
Does anyone have an extra LEFT wing from the T30 voyager class Sandstorm? I'm offering a RIGHT wing for trade or can buy the wing off you.

I picked up a Sandstorm today and didn't notice it had two RIGHT wings. A right wing was installed on the left side as well, resulting in the aileron on the leading edge of the left wing rather than the trailing edge. This results in the wing not tabbing when in car form.

I seem to have a bit of luck running into this problem. I picked up a CW Ironhide awhile back that had two LEFT forearms. Annoying...

Thanks for your help in advance.
__________________
Feedback | For Sale | Wants | Collection
OldOfflineMan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Sports Label Nike Free 7.0 - Optimus Prime & Megatron (MISB)
Transformers
FansToys Quietus (Masterpiece Cyclonus)
Transformers
COMBINER WARS SKYLYNX NISB TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
Transformers Classics G1 Soundwave w. Laserbeak & Ravage (Commemorative Series)
Transformers
Transformers Energon 2003 Rapid Run w. Nightcruz and Nightscream Mini-Cons
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Lot AS IS
Transformers
New Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Mutant Soundwave Sonar Alligator Bat sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.