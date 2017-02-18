Thanks to the fine folks at Hasbro we now have some pretty shots of the Transformers: The Last Knight cast hanging out at Toy Fair 2017. Included are shots of Michael Bay himself, Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel and producer Lorenzo DiBonaventura playing with the awesome toys we got to check out
in the very same space this past weekend. Read on to see all the pics!
